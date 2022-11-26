Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 51,341 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.1% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

