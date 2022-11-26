Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 572 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of PFE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,760,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,842,102. The firm has a market cap of $276.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

