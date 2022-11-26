Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 614 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.73. The stock had a trading volume of 682,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $130.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average of $101.33.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

