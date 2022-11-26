Rocket Pool ETH Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 25th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $138.74 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $1,301.71 or 0.07831864 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.50 or 0.08442875 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00483491 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.14 or 0.29664136 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,259.36701879 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $8,173,241.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

