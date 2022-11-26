Royal Bank of Canada Increases Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 840

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 835 ($9.87) to GBX 840 ($9.93) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BEZ. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.51) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.38) to GBX 711 ($8.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 787 ($9.31) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 726.33 ($8.59).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 653.50 ($7.73) on Tuesday. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 365.31 ($4.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 669.50 ($7.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 2,614.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 611.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 553.42.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

