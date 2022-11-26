Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at CSFB

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$143.00 to C$150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cormark boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$143.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$143.42.

Shares of RY opened at C$134.81 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$116.75 and a twelve month high of C$149.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.62 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$12.13 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8399996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total value of C$509,291.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$733,464.87. Insiders sold a total of 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,559,529 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

