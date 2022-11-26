Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.63.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.64.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.