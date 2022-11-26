RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target Lowered to €53.00 at Berenberg Bank

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €55.00 ($56.12) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RWEOY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €44.50 ($45.41) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.08) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.08) to €54.00 ($55.10) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,067.75, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

