Sachem Head Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 620,000 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,766,000. Hasbro accounts for about 1.5% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned 0.45% of Hasbro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 113,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 32,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,027,000 after acquiring an additional 79,382 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.10. 509,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,125. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.36.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.