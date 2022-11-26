Sachem Head Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,855,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Zendesk makes up about 4.1% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $137,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 900.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 807,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,172,000 after buying an additional 727,082 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 45.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,551,000 after purchasing an additional 595,600 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $38,968,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $54,131,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,583.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 445,912 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZEN remained flat at $77.48 during trading hours on Friday. 3,638,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,025. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $130.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $534,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,147.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

