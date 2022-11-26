Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.20 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.20 ($9.39) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.71) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

E.On Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.13 ($9.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €8.34 and a 200 day moving average of €8.75. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($11.02).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

