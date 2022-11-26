Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,115 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 273,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,493. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36.

