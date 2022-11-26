Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Increased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 261.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,485 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 187,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 76,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

