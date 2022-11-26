Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s 4th Largest Position

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,955 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.21% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $40,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 32,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,343,000 after buying an additional 52,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.96.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

