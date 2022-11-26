Scotiabank Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$115.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. CSFB increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$105.83.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

NA stock opened at C$99.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$90.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.39. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.27 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. Equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at C$1,523,419.92.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.