Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0055

Secret (SIE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Secret has traded 36% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $16.44 million and approximately $12,479.35 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00518238 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15,998.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

