Seeyond Boosts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Seeyond lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 42.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,057,000 after buying an additional 8,215,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after buying an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 169.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,569,000 after buying an additional 6,600,504 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,840,000 after buying an additional 28,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,285,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,808.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,089 over the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins Increases Dividend

NYSE ROL opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

