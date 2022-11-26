Seeyond Buys 770 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Seeyond grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.83.

GWW stock opened at $604.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $612.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $546.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

