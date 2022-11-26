Seeyond Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,938,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,231,000 after purchasing an additional 283,352 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,022,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,856,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,403,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

