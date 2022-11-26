Seeyond Increases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $186.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $186.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

