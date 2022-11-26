Seeyond Purchases 37 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Seeyond grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors raised its position in AutoZone by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,562.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,575.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,330.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,192.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $35.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

