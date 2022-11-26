Seeyond Purchases 471 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Seeyond raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $267.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.43 and a 200-day moving average of $264.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

