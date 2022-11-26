Seeyond Reduces Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Seeyond reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,678,000 after buying an additional 78,423 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,130,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,896,000 after buying an additional 69,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,681,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,131,000 after buying an additional 34,794 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,449,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,916,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,511,000 after buying an additional 110,288 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARW opened at $110.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

