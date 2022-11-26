Seeyond Reduces Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Seeyond lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SJM opened at $151.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $152.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

