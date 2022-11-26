Seeyond Sells 12,698 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,698 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after buying an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after buying an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,982,000 after purchasing an additional 641,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average is $94.16. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

