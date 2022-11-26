Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $377,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in American Express by 32.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express Stock Performance

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $154.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.89. The company has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

