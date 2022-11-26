Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 29,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 282,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,518,000 after acquiring an additional 71,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $163.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

