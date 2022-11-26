Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Semtech to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $92.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,921,000 after buying an additional 1,331,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Semtech by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after acquiring an additional 453,726 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 2,792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,431,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 180,191 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

