Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

ST has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST stock opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,604,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,293,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121,225 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 34.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 68,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

