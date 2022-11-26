SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €7.49 ($7.64) and last traded at €7.51 ($7.66). Approximately 66,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.56 ($7.71).

SGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($8.67) target price on SGL Carbon in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.40 ($8.57) price objective on SGL Carbon in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.60 ($6.73) price objective on SGL Carbon in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $917.64 million and a PE ratio of 8.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €6.73 and a 200 day moving average of €6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.65.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

