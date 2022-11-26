ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives $263.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.00.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total transaction of $271,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $9,863,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,950 shares of company stock worth $12,878,404. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $264.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 113.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.31.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

See Also

