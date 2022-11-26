Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $133.46 million and $1.58 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,603.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000565 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00452556 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023404 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00123292 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00828256 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.76 or 0.00691139 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001690 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006060 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00242594 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,578,202,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
