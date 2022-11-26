Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $133.46 million and $1.58 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,603.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00452556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00123292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00828256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.76 or 0.00691139 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00242594 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,578,202,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

