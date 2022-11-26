Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €132.00 ($134.69) and last traded at €130.96 ($133.63). Approximately 635,109 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €130.68 ($133.35).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €109.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.61.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

