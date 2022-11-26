SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Up 7.8% This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $49.03 million and $1.00 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,525.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010410 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00040284 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006033 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022454 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00237475 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,622,822 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

