SingularityNET Price Up 10.9% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $49.84 million and $983,562.81 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,631.66 or 0.99966926 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010374 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00040399 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022426 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00240274 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,622,822 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,134,872,922.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04200853 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $920,780.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.