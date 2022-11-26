Smart Share Global (EM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Sunday

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 27th. Smart Share Global has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $103.09 million during the quarter.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

Smart Share Global Stock Performance

Shares of EM opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. Smart Share Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.