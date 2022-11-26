Societe Generale Cuts Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Price Target to €20.00

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from €21.50 ($21.94) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SCRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Scor from €16.00 ($16.33) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Scor from €33.00 ($33.67) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. AlphaValue cut Scor to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Scor from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.22. Scor has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.73.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scor will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

