South32 (LON:S32) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $219.31

Shares of South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.31 ($2.59) and traded as low as GBX 218.09 ($2.58). South32 shares last traded at GBX 224 ($2.65), with a volume of 219,655 shares trading hands.

S32 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.19) price objective on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on South32 from GBX 193 ($2.28) to GBX 170 ($2.01) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 232.08. The company has a market capitalization of £10.28 billion and a PE ratio of 466.67.

In related news, insider Xiaoling Liu purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £22,620 ($26,747.07).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

