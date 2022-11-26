Spruce House Investment Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)

Spruce House Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,217,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660,157 shares during the period. Cazoo Group comprises about 0.3% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cazoo Group were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CZOO. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the second quarter worth about $3,734,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Cazoo Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,561,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,677 shares in the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the first quarter worth about $8,414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the second quarter worth about $2,110,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in Cazoo Group by 30.8% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,849,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cazoo Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,981,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. Cazoo Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $8.54.

CZOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $0.49 to $2.33 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cazoo Group from $1.00 to $0.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.94.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

