Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Greenridge Global

Greenridge Global restated their buy rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:STAF opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The business services provider reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 49.63% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Staffing 360 Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

