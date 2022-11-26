Starboard Value LP Buys Shares of 50,000 Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA)

Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Starboard Value LP owned 0.35% of Chenghe Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Skaana Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEA remained flat at $10.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14.

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

