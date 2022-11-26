Starboard Value LP Decreases Stock Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Starboard Value LP trimmed its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,617,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. onsemi accounts for 5.1% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Starboard Value LP owned 1.30% of onsemi worth $282,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in onsemi by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average of $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $77.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ON. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.