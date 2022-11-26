Starboard Value LP Sells 2,796,116 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Starboard Value LP cut its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 535,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796,116 shares during the period. Kohl’s comprises about 0.3% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Starboard Value LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $19,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSS. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Kohl’s by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of KSS stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $31.93. 2,513,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kohl’s to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

