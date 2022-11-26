Starboard Value LP Takes Position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA)

Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,000. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 4.08% of Metal Sky Star Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSSA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.13. 3,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Profile

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

