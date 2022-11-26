Stargate Finance Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $59.78 million and $7.62 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

