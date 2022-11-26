Starname (IOV) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Starname coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $566,526.20 and $1,046.81 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Starname has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official website is starname.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

