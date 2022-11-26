Status (SNT) Price Up 1.4% This Week

Status (SNT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $78.94 million and $2.50 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,517.65 or 1.00003261 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010403 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00040340 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022289 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00240339 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02280068 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,740,997.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars.

