Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $278,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 70.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

