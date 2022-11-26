Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Steel Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $278,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 70.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Partners (SPLP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.