Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Critical Elements Lithium in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
Critical Elements Lithium Stock Down 2.4 %
OTCMKTS CRECF opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.
