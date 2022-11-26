Stifel Nicolaus Trims Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Target Price to C$9.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.13.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of K stock opened at C$5.57 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.92 and a 1 year high of C$8.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.